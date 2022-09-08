Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

