Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,572 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Up 2.5 %

UGI stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

