Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $158.89 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.