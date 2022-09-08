Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

