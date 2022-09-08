Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Envista were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,703,000 after buying an additional 2,557,951 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.