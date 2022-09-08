Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,085 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

NYSE CRL opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

