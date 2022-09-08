Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 37.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

