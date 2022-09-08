Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

VRTS opened at $188.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

