Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 71,403 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 340,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Getty Realty Company Profile

