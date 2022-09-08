AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

