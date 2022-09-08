Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.55 and its 200 day moving average is $257.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,428.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.