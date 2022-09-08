SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

SPAB stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

