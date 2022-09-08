Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $203,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,412,000 after buying an additional 470,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 147.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

