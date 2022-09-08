8,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

