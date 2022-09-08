Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 308 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $297.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.45.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

