Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

