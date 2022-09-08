Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

