Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

CAG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.