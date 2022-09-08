Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 56.71. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.89.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

