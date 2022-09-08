HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Stock Performance

TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.