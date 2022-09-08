Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

