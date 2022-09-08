Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.