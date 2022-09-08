Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $232.31 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

