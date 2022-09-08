Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.8 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.92 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.