Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,694 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
