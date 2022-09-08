Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,694 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.