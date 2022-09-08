Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.44 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

