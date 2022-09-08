Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

