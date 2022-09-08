Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

