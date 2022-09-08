MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

