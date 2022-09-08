MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.