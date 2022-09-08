TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

