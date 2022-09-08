CI Investments Inc. Invests $37,000 in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

