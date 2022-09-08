Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 4.6 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Shares of BVN opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

