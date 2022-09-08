Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
CCEP stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $60.30.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
