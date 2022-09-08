Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

CCEP stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.