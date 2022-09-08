iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of IRTC opened at $160.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.