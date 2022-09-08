Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,398 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IDT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

