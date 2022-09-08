Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger Price Performance

Hanger stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $731.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanger Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.