Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,977 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.