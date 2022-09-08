Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.