Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 269,594 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $137.43. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

