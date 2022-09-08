Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.41 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

