Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

