Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.