Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,256 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

TowneBank Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.