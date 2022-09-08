D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

