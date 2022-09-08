Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 149,700 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

