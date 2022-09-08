Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,285 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

