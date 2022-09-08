D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

