D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,465 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.