Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.